Assassin's Creed Shadows "has a little bit of Tarantino flavor", but its real secret ingredient is intrigue: "It's almost like you're watching an episode of Shogun"

Features
By published

Interview | Quentin Tarantino, Ninja Scroll, Shogun and more all contribute towards Assassin's Creed Shadows' unique tone, says realization and cinematic director David Nibbelin

Naoe kills a target with a black and white filter over the camera highlighting the red of blood spray in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, with an On The Radar orange frame
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in feudal Japan, throughout the violent Sengoku era. But, talking with Ubisoft Quebec's David Nibbelin, the game's realization and cinematic director, it was important to ensure the game was still an Assassin's Creed game at heart. Concerned with the "emotional flow" of the narrative as a whole across the game's freeform structure – not just the cutscenes – Nibbelin is able to tell me a bit more about leaving the series' mark on history.

To best serve Assassin's Creed Shadows, that sometimes means being aware of the history of Japan's Sengoku period and the country's own legacy of adapting it, and knowing when to put their own mark on it – often mixing the two. Whether that's using cinematic techniques that add impact to moments of action, to a soundtrack that includes Japanese psych rock group Teke:Teke and a collaboration between composers Thunderdrum and the Tanzanian-born vocalist Tiggs Da Author.

Turn it up

Naoe takes corner cover as a samurai daisho in Assassin's Creed Shadows approaches in Takatsuki Castle

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

"I think one of the great things about working on a project like Assassin's Creed is we don't have to tell the traditional Japanese story," says Nibbelin. "It's not a feudal Japanese movie where everything has to be very grounded, because the way Assassin's Creed looks at history is very unique. We do so in its own specific way, which means bringing in a little modern elements to it. We kind of get to play with the formula."

On the radar

Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin's Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Dive deeper into Ubisoft's landmark release with our Assassin's Creed Shadows On The Radar coverage hub for more exclusive access and insights.

Inspiration was taken "not just from Japanese movies, but also a little bit from Tarantino, and this idea of bringing some edge to our game – what can we do to make our moments truly memorable and unique in a way that only Assassin's Creed can do?" Musical choices, says Nibbelin, and choosing the right time for a needledrop, is a part of that. "The audio team, they really knocked it out of the park," says Nibbelin. Picking the right moments to use them is "a very careful balance," he adds. "We sort of have to craft the launch pad, if you will, so that we can bring the player into a moment where it doesn't feel contrived or out of the blue or just distracting."

The same balance has to be found with moments of community and violence, especially when it comes to each main target kill that ends Assassin's Creed Shadows' main chapters – each kill is followed by a moment to reflect. Traditionally Assassin's Creed games have taken you out of the moment for an extended dialogue with your victim for narrative reasons. But that's not the case here as much. "For the game we wanted to play, and the game we wanted to build, I think we wanted to approach it with maybe a diegetic approach," says Nibbelin.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay showing Yasuke and Naoe

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Instead, the idea that Assassin's Creed Shadows is still taking place within the Animus is explored in different ways. "For example, the black and white treatments," says Nibbelin. When Naoe or Yasuke kill an assassination target, a filter over the screen casts colours in monochrome, with the red spray of blood the only punchy color. "And the zip cam when you spot a target," he adds. "Again, a little bit of a Tarantino flavor that we wanted to put in there." The goal has been to make the Animus' presence felt more as a "larger system at work [...] that's helping guide the player and present the world" rather than taking complete control away and removing players from the immersion of the world for extended periods.

Quentin Tarantino movies aren't the only influence the team has drawn from. "There's a tremendous amount of Japanese influence," says Nibbelin. "When we started doing our early production research, it was actually during COVID, and so we would have remote viewing sessions of movies where designers would be watching like Sekigahara, I think we did Ninja Scroll, and lots of Kurosawa."

Yasuke standing over a defeated enemy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This allowed the team to bask in everything from "traditional Japanese cinematics methods [and] interesting framing" but also culture. "I think it was something we definitely embraced as much as we could," says Nibbelin. "I know there was a scene from Sekigahara that is very influential for how the game opens, and the first scene you have with Oda Nobunaga." The goal was to "play with the formula", blending feudal Japan epics with an "Assassin's Creed influence" to create something as unique as they could.

I ask if there's one film Nibbelin would recommend watching to get the most out of Assassin's Creed Shadows. "Sekigahara was a really influential one," Nibbelin reiterates. Directed by Masato Harada, it's a 2017 period movie set during the battle of Sekigahara that brought the Sengoku era to an end, but, importantly, as well as the conflict itself, the political machinations that built up to it.

"I think one of the things that excites me about Assassin's Creed Shadows is how much we get to show you a little taste of political intrigue," says Nibbelin. "It's not just a wild west, samurai [goes] to a village, and leaves again. There's a massive web of political elements and intrigue and people that you've seen in history, and now you're finding out more about them that suddenly unfolds as you play the game. I think it's almost like you're watching an episode of Shogun, you get a chance to feel all these forces back and forth."

Striking back

Assassin's Creed Shadows review gameplay showing Yasuke overlooking the sea and lush green scenery

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Review steel

Naoe performs a double assassination on two guards in Assassin's Creed Shadows in Amagasaki Castle in broad daylight, stabbing them in the necks with both her hidden blade and tanto knife

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Read more in our Assassin's Creed Shadows review where we said it has "scenery you can (and will) spend hours obsessing over".

With dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe, even though you play as both during the prologue, the former samurai is absent for quite some time afterwards. In my own playthrough, it wasn't until around 12 hours I got to play as him again, and for some others on the team, 20 hours (after the prologue, Japan is your oyster to explore).

"One of the challenges that we faced with this type of game was how to deliver all the content we had, especially knowing we had so many memories that we had to deliver as well," says Nibbelin when I ask about Yasuke's early absence and balancing the back and forth between both characters from a structural perspective "For us, it's definitely a balancing factor with where can we show you these memories without it feeling like you're just sitting back and watching a movie, [while] at the same time being engaged compelled with your character journey."

Assassin's Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

"You've been through all this trauma, you've seen plans go wrong."

Allowing Naoe to take center stage early contributes to this balance. "I will say that the time away from Yasuke was definitely meant to build this expectation about who Yasuke was to the player and maybe how you felt about Naoe. So there was an intention here," says Nibbelin. "We wanted to build it a certain way so that his arrival would really be a nice, punchy moment and, hopefully, an emotional high for the player – that they can finally make it back to the action in a way with him that they hadn't for a long time."

From an emotional flow angle with the narrative, threading the needle to bring plays in wasn't easy. "Taking player choice and open world into consideration, we were trying as much as we could to help structure that in a way that the player never really felt like they were just stuck in the doldrums for too long or feeling disconnected from the characters," says Nibbelin.

The opening hours, Nibbelin admits, can get pretty heavy. "At the same time, we want to balance that with some really empowering moments," he says of the scene where Yasuke returns as a playable character. "You've been through all this trauma, you've seen plans go wrong. I think it's one of the lowest points of the game. We want the player to suddenly feel an awesome moment where they could just be badass. [...] For us, it was a chance to see the player just come out of that darkness for a moment: 'Okay, now I can get back into this and have some fun with it.'"

A game as big as Assassin's Creed Shadows is a massive technical achievement, and it just so happens we have an exclusive interview all about it. "We don't want to force one terabyte of data on the players": Assassin's Creed Shadows' tech director on the clever tricks Ubisoft uses to "go beyond" current-gen.

See more PC Gaming Features
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Games Editor

Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to continue to revel in all things capital 'G' games. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's always got his fingers on many buttons, having also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, GamesMaster, PCGamesN, and Xbox, to name a few.

When not knee deep in character action games, he loves to get lost in an epic story across RPGs and visual novels. Recent favourites? Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, 1000xResist, and Metaphor: ReFantazio! Rarely focused entirely on the new, the call to return to retro is constant, whether that's a quick evening speed through Sonic 3 & Knuckles or yet another Jakathon through Naughty Dog's PS2 masterpieces.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Wanted Status
How to remove Wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Naoe kills a target with a black and white filter over the camera highlighting the red of blood spray in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, with an On The Radar orange frame
Assassin's Creed Shadows "has a little bit of Tarantino flavor", but its real secret ingredient is intrigue: "It's almost like you're watching an episode of Shogun"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yaya shouting at Tetsuo
How to recruit Yaya in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is shown running on a Nintendo 3DS in an impressive bit of fan homebrew
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits out at Elon Musk after he criticized the new RPG: "Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"
Latest in Features
Naoe kills a target with a black and white filter over the camera highlighting the red of blood spray in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, with an On The Radar orange frame
Assassin's Creed Shadows "has a little bit of Tarantino flavor", but its real secret ingredient is intrigue: "It's almost like you're watching an episode of Shogun"
Google Pixel 9a smartphones on a beige background
One Google Pixel 9a feature could make it a better gaming phone than most budget mainstream models
Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail
On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub
Captain Planet #1
Captain Planet is back after 33 years with a "sexy" makeover and a message that's as important as ever: "Reality has gotten a lot less subtle"
Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 isn't a filler episode, it brings back the magic of old-school episodic TV
Assassin&#039;s Creed 3 screenshot of Desmond hilding a circular Isu artifact
Assassin's Creed Shadows' modern storyline is kind of non-existent and I couldn't be happier about it
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Wanted Status

How to remove Wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge

An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop on a blue background with big savings badge

This HP Omen Max 16 pre-order deal makes it one of the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptops I've seen so far
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9a smartphones on a beige background
One Google Pixel 9a feature could make it a better gaming phone than most budget mainstream models
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Assassin's Creed Shadows is great, but I need feudal Japanese stories to stop cribbing from Kurosawa quite so hard
Searching
The 32 most underrated psychological thrillers of all time
Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 isn't a filler episode, it brings back the magic of old-school episodic TV
Colorful key art for Wildgate showing spaceships flying towards one another at speed while exchanging laser fire, smaller crew members circling around them - in the background, purple-tinged space warps and distorts
"We have to earn it": Wildgate is a frenzied sci-fi shooter from former Blizzard devs, but this multiplayer isn't riding any coattails
Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail
On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub
Captain Planet #1
Captain Planet is back after 33 years with a "sexy" makeover and a message that's as important as ever: "Reality has gotten a lot less subtle"
An Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail showing Yasuke and Oda Nobunaga armored up and on horseback, ready to ride to battle
"We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director
Assassin&#039;s Creed 3 screenshot of Desmond hilding a circular Isu artifact
Assassin's Creed Shadows' modern storyline is kind of non-existent and I couldn't be happier about it
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.
I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait