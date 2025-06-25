The best RTX 50-Series gaming laptop I've tested yet is now also the cheapest, but you'll need to be fast

HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5060) | $1,999.99 $1,199.99 at HP

Save $800 - This budget build of the HP Omen Max 16 has dropped a massive $800 from its price tag in the brand's current 4th of July sale. That means you're getting an RTX 5060 spec of my favorite gaming laptop for just $1,199.99 - a far lower price than I see on other models. Ends tonight! Specs: AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 1920 x 1200 display Buy it if: ✅ You want to play with Nvidia's upscaling tools

✅ You need finer performance controls

✅ You want vivid RGB Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to rely on the battery

I feel like I'm writing about the HP Omen Max 16 every other day at the moment, but it seriously impressed me in testing and sees far more regular discounts than its contemporaries. How can I not shout about the lowest price I've seen on an RTX 50-Series machine, especially when it just so happens to have landed on the best gaming laptop I've tested so far.

HP has dropped the 2025 Omen Max 16 down to just $1,199.99 from its $1,999.99 starting position. You'll need to move fast if you're in the market for an RTX 5060 configuration, though - this $800 saving comes to an end today. At the time of writing you've got just under 19 hours to take advantage of this offer, and considering I've never seen an RTX 50-Series gaming laptop go near this price in the past it's well worth the leap.

The specs

(Image credit: Future)

This is a bargain build, so you're not getting the top-line Intel Ultra processor or RTX 5080 graphics card that I tested for my HP Omen Max 16 review. However, those components worked particularly hard under the chassis of that more expensive model, outpacing others particularly easily. That means this rig's RTX 5060 performance should stand tall.

The AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 under the hood performs at around the same level as a more traditional Ryzen 7, though has more AI features than integrated graphics grunt. Still, with the RTX 5060 in tow this is a solid spec for faster 1080p competitive players while those looking to play more demanding cinematic titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong might have to lean a little heavier on DLSS upscaling for the best experience.

16GB RAM is a little short compared to high-end rigs, but considering you're only running an RTX 5060 up top it's still more than workable. I generally recommend 32GB to anyone picking up an RTX 5070 Ti and above, though if you want to future-proof yourself right from the get-go it's worth investigating upgrade options.

Should you buy the HP Omen Max 16?

(Image credit: Future)

I loved my time with the HP Omen Max 16. It's a slimline device that looks and feels far less imposing on a desk top, while still offering high-end performance under the hood. That's a rare combination. The best Razer laptops often drop some of this end power to keep their waistlines trim, while the best Alienware laptops bulk up to spit out high frame rates. Here, you've got both style and substance.

The RTX 5080 version I tested certainly impressed from its benchmarks. Not only was it comfortably out-performing others in its class, but it even took on RTX 5090 numbers in certain runs.

The display offers a good amount of detail and clarity, though drops the punch of fancier OLED rigs. I'd certainly take performance over that additional visual pop if you're looking to push framerates to their limits, though.

I have two concerns that might stop you from buying the HP Omen Max 16, but they're certainly not enough to keep it from the top of my list. First up, the keyboard does exhibit a surprising amount of flex for a machine in this price range. It's noticeable when casually typing. It doesn't actually detract from the experience as a whole (there are some particularly snappy switches in here making up for that extra bend), but if you already know you hate a softer deck it's worth considering.

The Omen's battery life isn't great either. If you need a laptop for hybrid work and play while on the go I'd recommend something with a sturdier charge under the hood.

