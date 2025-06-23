This Hall effect gaming keyboard shot up in price last month, but this is a deal I can get behind
Save $30 on the Logitech G Pro X Rapid TKL
The Logitech G Pro X Rapid TKL went straight into my roundup of the best gaming keyboards when it first launched, but I was disappointed to see that its price had increased in recent weeks. The Hall effect keyboard was originally available for $169.99 - a more-than-fair rate that undercut a lot of the magnetic market and earned the TKL deck a spot on my top list under the 'best value' moniker.
While those numbers leapt up to $189.99 in May, though, things are looking far more recommendable right now. Amazon has the gaming keyboard available for $159.99 right now. That's $30 off the new price and $10 off the MSRP I was so happy with in the first place.
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid | $189.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid has been $12 cheaper in the past, but not since that MSRP shot up last month. This is the best price I've seen since that increase in May, even offering $10 off the original launch price.
Buy it if:
✅ You want more control over actuation
✅ You don't like the clack of a mechanical switch
✅ You regularly listen to music at your desk
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a snappier typing feel
Price check: Best Buy: $159.99
UK: £169 at Amazon
It has been cheaper before. I first spotted the G Pro X TKL Rapid at $147.99 back in April, but it only hit this price for a couple of days before shooting back up above its previous $169.99 MSRP. Since then, it's only ever dropped to $159.99 when on sale, and this is only the third time I've seen such a sale.
Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid?
The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is actually one of the cheaper Hall effect gaming keyboards on the market right now. If you want those magnetic switch adjustments you'll be paying over $200 for SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 and over $300 for the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE.
That means you're still getting flexible actuation points (from 0.1mm to 4mm) as well as dual-step actuation (setting two different inputs to the same keypress, depending on how far down you push). All the basic features of a Hall effect deck are here, packaged up in a slimline chassis with dedicated media controls, vivid RGB lighting, and a particularly easy software process.
In fact, the only thing I didn't particularly like about the G Pro X TKL Rapid was the tension in its key presses. SteelSeries provides a little more feedback on your way down the stem, but it does so without feeling too woolly. Here there's a little more reistance underneath each key. That makes for a heavier everyday typing experience and softer bottom-out. Compared to a mechanical deck, you'll certainly notice a drop in that traditional 'clack' sound. It also doesn't help that the top plate is a little softer than others I've used.
Unless you're typing all day everyday, this is going to be an excellent addition to any gaming setup.
Read more: What is a Hall effect gaming keyboard (and do you need one)?
I'm also rounding up all the best wireless gaming keyboards and the best hot-swappable keyboards if you want to take your switches out completely.
