This Hall effect gaming keyboard shot up in price last month, but this is a deal I can get behind

The Logitech G Pro X Rapid TKL went straight into my roundup of the best gaming keyboards when it first launched, but I was disappointed to see that its price had increased in recent weeks. The Hall effect keyboard was originally available for $169.99 - a more-than-fair rate that undercut a lot of the magnetic market and earned the TKL deck a spot on my top list under the 'best value' moniker.

While those numbers leapt up to $189.99 in May, though, things are looking far more recommendable right now. Amazon has the gaming keyboard available for $159.99 right now. That's $30 off the new price and $10 off the MSRP I was so happy with in the first place.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid | $189.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid has been $12 cheaper in the past, but not since that MSRP shot up last month. This is the best price I've seen since that increase in May, even offering $10 off the original launch price. Buy it if: ✅ You want more control over actuation

✅ You don't like the clack of a mechanical switch

✅ You regularly listen to music at your desk Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a snappier typing feel Price check: Best Buy: $159.99 UK: £169 at Amazon

It has been cheaper before. I first spotted the G Pro X TKL Rapid at $147.99 back in April, but it only hit this price for a couple of days before shooting back up above its previous $169.99 MSRP. Since then, it's only ever dropped to $159.99 when on sale, and this is only the third time I've seen such a sale.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid?

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is actually one of the cheaper Hall effect gaming keyboards on the market right now. If you want those magnetic switch adjustments you'll be paying over $200 for SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 and over $300 for the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE.

That means you're still getting flexible actuation points (from 0.1mm to 4mm) as well as dual-step actuation (setting two different inputs to the same keypress, depending on how far down you push). All the basic features of a Hall effect deck are here, packaged up in a slimline chassis with dedicated media controls, vivid RGB lighting, and a particularly easy software process.

In fact, the only thing I didn't particularly like about the G Pro X TKL Rapid was the tension in its key presses. SteelSeries provides a little more feedback on your way down the stem, but it does so without feeling too woolly. Here there's a little more reistance underneath each key. That makes for a heavier everyday typing experience and softer bottom-out. Compared to a mechanical deck, you'll certainly notice a drop in that traditional 'clack' sound. It also doesn't help that the top plate is a little softer than others I've used.

Unless you're typing all day everyday, this is going to be an excellent addition to any gaming setup.

