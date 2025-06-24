This Turtle Beach headset sounds incredible, but its current discount is music to my ears

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is one of my utterly favorite pairs of cups I've reviewed this year. The sound from its beefy 60mm Eclipse dual audio drivers rocked my Polly Pocket-branded socks off - and still does to this day.

Yet, even with its powerful sound, its hefty $199.99 / £179.99 price point, and uncomfortable, bulky size made it hard to fully recommend amongst the best gaming headsets out there. Right now, it's down to just $151.99 on Amazon, which is not only just dollars away from its lowest ever price, but makes it far easier than ever to finally sing its incredibly sounding praises.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 wireless gaming headset | $199.99 $151 on Amazon

Save $48.99 - The Stealth 700 Gen 3 is one of the best-sounding headsets available today, thanks to its beefy 60mm Eclipse dual audio drivers, and this almost record-low price of $151 makes that high-quality sound more accessible than ever. This current deal means you save $48.99 and get access to its great sound, simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio, high-quality mic, and up to 80 hours of battery life in the process. Buy it if: ✅ You play Xbox, PS5 & PC

✅ You want your games to sound loud

✅ A long battery life is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ Comfort is key

❌ You want a glasses-friendly headset UK: £148.98 at Amazon

It's current low price doesn't erase the fact that this is not a headset for those with extra sensitive noggins', but if you're more concerned about finding a headset that gets loud and brings that booming bass and oomph you've dreamed of for your favorite games, the Stealth 700 Gen 3 is the way to go.

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you've spent your fair share trying out some of the best Xbox Series X headsets but have never found something loud enough, the 700 Gen 3 should be on your radar. It's been a few months since my Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 review, but I regularly grab these bad boys when I'm after that gut-punching sound, and the current headset I'm using (or reviewing) isn't quite doing the job.

No matter if I had it plugged into my PS5 or PC, every game sounded, and still sounds absolutely incredible. The D-shaped earcups are not that comfortable (which I'll touch on more later), but they're large enough to entomb your ears and fully immerse you in the sound of their mighty 60mm Eclipse dual audio drivers, even without any active noise canceling to be found. During my review, I stated that the Stealth 700 Gen took my favorite online games like Marvel Rivals and Dead by Daylight and "propelled them to levels of immersive bliss" and I still stand by that.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

That fantastically loud sound extends to TV shows, too. The day the Severenace season two finale dropped on Apple TV, I was so fed up by the awkwardly quiet sound of the headset I had at hand that I went through the effort of pausing my favorite show and running to my office to grab this Turtle Beach headset instead - and I'm glad I did. Not only was it capable of making online games sound superb, but the eerie chords of composer Theodore Shapiro's Severance opening never sounded better.

The only major issue I had with the Stealth 700 Gen 3 is its massive weight. At 408.2g, it remains one of the heaviest headsets I've ever tested, and as someone prone to migraines, I can't wear it that long without starting to feel a bit sore and nauseous. If you have an extra sensitive head like me, grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless for $129.99 at Amazon instead, as this is not a comfortable experience, especially if you wear glasses every day like me.

However, its current almost record-low price of just $151 on Amazon, powerful sounding 60mm Eclipse dual drivers, high-quality unidirectional microphone, and simultaneous Bluetooth & 2.4GHz connectivity make it easier to recommend today - if you can overlook its bulky, uncomfortable misgivings.

