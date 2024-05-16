Twisters storms onto the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been revealed, and they promise a serious weather event this summer as the ultimate 90s disaster movie twists again. Twisters stars man of the moment Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos as a new generation of cyclone rangers, who can be seen on the covers of the new issue which is landing on shelves on Thursday, May 23, with subscribers due to receive their copies shortly.

A ‘new chapter’ in the iconic storm chasing series, Twisters stars Edgar-Jones as Kate and Ramos as Javi, friends who reunite to test a technologically advanced storm warning system in Tornado Alley. There they meet Powell’s charismatic, fame-hungry storm-trooper Tyler Owens, who adopts more cavalier methods as multiple systems converge over Central Oklahoma.

Promising spectacle that lives up the legacy of the original film’s trailblazing effects (holy cow!) Twisters doesn’t just multiply the cyclone action, it stars a cast so hot (Katy O’Brian! Kiernan Shipka! Sasha Lane! Daryl McCormack! New Superman David Corenswet!) it should come with an extreme temperature warning as well. In the cover story, Total Film talks much (torn)ado about nothing with Powell, Edgar-Jones and Ramos, as well as director Lee Isaac Chung, who discuss reviving a 90s classic and bringing the awesome force of mother nature back to the height of summer movie season.

Look out for more Twisters exclusives dropping soon. Elsewhere in the issue, we visit Pixar HQ and rummage through the minds of the team behind Inside Out 2, hit the road with Austin Butler and Jodie Comer for The Bikeriders, and revisit Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 20. Plus there are new looks at Alien: Romulus, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, MaXXXine, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and loads more besides…

Check out the covers in full below:

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, May 23.

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, May 23.

