Return to Silent Hill first look unveils the Silent Hill 2 adaptation’s game-accurate take on Pyramid Head

Silent Hill 2 is returning to consoles for a remake this year, but that’s not the only place where you’ll find Pyramid Head stalking the corridors of the sleepy Maine town.

Yes, Silent Hill is heading back to cinemas with Return to Silent Hill and, fittingly, the movie’s first look is that of the franchise’s iconic creature.

Variety has the debut image of Return to Silent Hill and, as you can see, it’s a pretty game-accurate take on Pyramid Head, which first made its debut in the 2001 PlayStation 2 classic before re-emerging in future Silent Hill games and movies. Bizarrely, it even appeared as a guest character in Super Bomberman R. Go figure.

The “Silent Hill” film franchise continues with “Return to Silent Hill,” the latest adaptation of the hit horror anthology video game series. Variety has the first look at the famed monster Pyramid Head in the Christophe Gans-directed film. https://t.co/emiQJVtj8qMay 16, 2024

Return to Silent Hill acts as a reboot for the film franchise, which previously included 2006’s Silent Hill and 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation.

Fans of those movies will be pleased to know that the director, Christopher Gans, is returning for Return to Silent Hill – which is seemingly a full-on adaptation of Silent Hill 2.

Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) will play James Sunderland, while Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) will play Mary.

Return to Silent Hill’s synopsis reads, "When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. While James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love."

A rough cut of the film has reportedly screened as recently as last week, with previews running at the Cannes Film Festival.

No release date has yet been given for Return to Silent Hill nor Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake. For more, check out the movie release dates calendar, plus the latest on new PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games.