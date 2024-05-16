New Netflix anime trailer shows the only thing harder than protecting humanity is raising a kaiju

A new trailer for Ultraman: Rising has arrived.

The upcoming Netflix anime movie, directed by Shannon Tindle in his feature debut, is based on the popular Japanese sci-fi franchise of the same name. The trailer is filled with fighter jets, explosives, and fire-breathing dragons, but the biggest challenge for Ultraman is becoming the accidental guardian of the cutest kaiju we've ever seen. Plus, there's a scene where she climbs up the Eiffel Tower like a baby Godzilla.

The Ultraman franchise first debuted in 1966 has over 100 installments consisting of TV shows, specials, and movies. A 3D-animated anime series hit Netflix in 2019, running for three seasons, and concluded in 2023.

Per the official synopsis: "With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he is forced to adopt a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans."

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean as Ken Sato/Ultraman, Gedde Watanabe as Professor Sato, Tamlyn Tomita as Emiko/Mina, Keone Young as Dr. Onda, and Julia Harriman as Ami.

Though the character isn't as popular outside of Japan, Netflix says they partnered with Tsuburaya Productions in the hopes of "introducing a new generation to what’s sure to become their new favorite superhero."

Ultraman: Rising hits Netflix on June 14. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.