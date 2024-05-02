Todd Howard says the Fallout TV show was so detailed that set designers were 3D printing game files sent from Bethesda

Todd Howard has doubled down on his comments on the level of detail in the Fallout TV show, and suggested at one point Bethesda was sending files from the game straight to show designers.

"I thought there would be more movie magic, they're going to fake a lot of stuff a lot of it's going to be CG shots," Howard told Kinda Funny Games (H/T PC Gamer), explaining his shock that it was actually the opposite when he went on set.

"You step in and they've built this two-story Vault, and the lights are, they're not fake lights, the buttons work. It's incredible attention to detail, a lot of credit goes to Howard Cummings the production designer on it who just really was meticulous about translating every little thing. We were sharing the files right from the games and they were 3D printing things. Howard would apologize when they had to change the scale of a hallway."

A lot has been made of the detail on the Fallout show, which saw designers writing full Vault-Tec reports as props as well as the cast filming on location in Namibia. However, the show isn't a direct adaptation of the games and is instead a new canon story set in the world of Fallout.

