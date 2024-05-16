Summer Games Fest confirms GTA 6 publisher, Xbox, and PlayStation will all be in attendance during next month's show

Summer Game Fest, the event that seems destined to fill the E3-shaped hole in our hearts, has confirmed a huge list of attendees for its show next month.

In a press release, SGF announced that "more than 55 of the world's leading video game companies" will converge in Los Angeles, starting with the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 7. You can get a full rundown of everything happening across the industry that week with our Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule, but for now, let's look at who's set to show up.

The first wave of partner announcements includes GTA 6 publisher 2K (with some fans speculating that some new details on Rockstar's next game might not be far away, even if we're far from guaranteed another look). There's also Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco, possibly looking to show off Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ahead of its launch on June 21, and Capcom, who could be showing off Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ubisoft is making an appearance, as is Steam, HoYoverse, Warner Bros Games, and a host of other studios. In addition to all that, the juggernauts of PlayStation and Xbox will also be in attendance, with the latter planning its own substantial showcase alongside what is almost certainly a deep dive on the next Call of Duty game.

To catch the show itself, you can tune into the Summer Game Fest showcase, taking place at 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/22:00 BST on June 7 via YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and Steam.

