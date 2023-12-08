Monster Hunter Wilds has been announced and it looks like the Monster Hunter World follow-up fans have been waiting for

Capcom unveiled Monster Hunter Wilds at tonight's Game Awards live show, and it looks like a long-awaited mix of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise.

In an interview with PlayStation , series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said "the game features a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems," and encouraged fans to dissect the painfully brief reveal trailer which they were no-doubt already dissecting.

Speaking of which: the real star of today's trailer has got to be the wyvern monster that our hunter rides and glides around those detailed environments. That's the clearest remnant of Monster Hunter Rise and its canine mounts, and it's a welcome addition to World's open-world formula, which could get a bit cumbersome at times.

I'm also intrigued by the enormous herds of wild monsters that roam the map and seem to wage little turf wars. World started to lean more into naturalist themes and vibrant ecosystems, and with it being the breakout moment for a once-niche franchise, it's no surprise to see Capcom double down on its core ideas with modern consoles to work with.

That said, it's encouraging to see some of Rise's best features making their way in, too. There's even a large monster (around 0:46) that looks strikingly similar to Rise's Goss Harag, if only in its build.

Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled to hit PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam in 2025. It's a welcome simultaneous multiplatform launch after the delayed PC versions of World and Rise. Details are scarce for now, but Capcom says more info will be shared at a summer 2024 showcase.