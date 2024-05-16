The Last of Us season 2 leaked footage reveals another key location from the games

Footage from the British Columbia set of HBO's The Last of Us season 2 has been leaked revealing a key location from Part 2 of the games.

In the video, posted on Twitter , we can see Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and love interest Dina (Isabela Merced) riding on horseback in a post-apocalyptic city full of overgrown greenery and abandoned buildings. It looks like this is Seattle, an important location from The Last of Us 2 , and further proof that the second season is closely following the game’s storyline.

Fans of Naughty Dog ’s The Last of Us 2 will know that Downtown Seattle is a chapter in the game. Mostly formed of buildings and structures, the semi-open location has many places to visit and more importantly is where Ellie starts her revenge tour, looking to tick a few names from her list.

It looks like fans are happy with the live-action adapted set as one Twitter user replied , "Bro, A++ to these set designers. This looks amazing." Another posted a snippet of the Seattle chapter from the game captioned: "Compare the set and shoot to the game! It feels just spot on!"

This is not the first season 2 sneak peek we have had recently, as earlier this May on-set photos of Ramsey and Dina confirmed the character’s appearances . The images showed Ramsey’s Ellie looking vastly different from season 1 and more like the in-game in-character in Part 2, presumably to account for the 5-year time jump between games. HBO Max also shared the first official look at the season , featuring a sad-looking Pedro Pascal as Joel and Ramsey holding a rifle.

In terms of locations, an image of another key spot in the game was leaked earlier this year - Greenpeace Market, an abandoned grocery store that in-game Ellie and Dina visit whilst on patrol.

Although the second season does not yet have an official synopsis, we can assume it will follow The Last of Us 2. But as it is a rather long game, it has been determined that the show will probably explore it over more than one season alone.

Alongside Ramsey, Merced, and Pascal, the cast of season 2 adds Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, and Spencer Lord as Owen.

The Last of Us season 2 has a 2025 release window. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.