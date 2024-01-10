The Last of Us season 2 adds Beef actor to cast

Beef star Young Mazino is set to play Jesse in The Last of Us season 2.

HBO describes the character, who plays a key role in Part 2 of the acclaimed video game, as "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost."

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a joint statement. "We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

The Last of Us season 2 is set to follow the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 video game, which fast forwards to an 18-year-old Ellie and her life as an adult following the events of Part 1. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will reprise their roles as Ellie and Joel respectively. Kaitlyn Dever is set to play Abby, a major role in Part 2, who makes a decision that alters the course of Ellie's life forever.

Mazino was nominated for the 2023 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix's Beef, in which he plays Paul Cho. He's currently filming Mark Anthony Green's upcoming horror Opus alongside Ayo Edebri, John Malkovich, Murray Bartlett, and Amber Midthunder.

The Last of Us season 2 has a 2025 release window. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.