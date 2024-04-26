Stephen King has big praise for Netflix's current number 1 show, and fans agree

Horror master Stephen King has shared his verdict on Netflix's new number 1 show – and he sounds blown away by what he's seen.

Currently, Baby Reindeer occupies the Netflix top spot worldwide. The show, which has been streaming since April 11, is based on creator Richard Gadd's real life experiences and is a black comedy.

The seven-part TV show focuses on Donny, a fictionalized version of Gadd, who is being obsessively stalked by a woman named Martha. Gadd plays Donny, with Jessica Gunning co-starring as Martha.

Taking to Twitter, King revealed his thoughts on the new Netflix show: "BABY REINDEER: Holy shit."

"Phenomenal show. One of the most honest things I’ve ever seen in my life," says one viewer , while another says : "I can't stop thinking about Baby Reindeer. I watched it over the course of the last week and I loved it on every level. Great writing, masterful performances all-round, the very highest of recommendations."

"This is the only appropriate reaction to the series. It's so much, so much real, so much uncomfortable, just so much depth," says another person .

"I have to agree. I'm on ep 5 still and I can't stop thinking about this story! 'Holy shit' is the appropriate reaction," adds another viewer .

"You're so right, Stephen. So disturbing. And one of my favourite TV shows in years. A must watch," is another person's verdict .

It's not just King who's impressed, either, with the show securing a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

All episodes of Baby Reindeer are streaming now. For more, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.