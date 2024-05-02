Cobra Kai's final season gets a first look and release date – and the Netflix show isn't ending in a hurry

Netflix has released the first look at Cobra Kai season 6, as well as confirming the release schedule for the show's final installment.

It's set to be a bumper season, with 15 episodes instead of the usual 10 – but they're releasing in three parts. Part 1 will be released on July 18, 2024, with part 2 following on November 28. Part 3 doesn't have an exact date yet – all we know so far is that it's coming sometime in 2025.

The streamer made the announcement with a short clip. "I love the smell of karate in the morning," Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso says, as the camera pans to show a group of kids in the midst of training. The video ends with Martin Kove's John Kreese announcing that "Cobra Kai is back."

Per Netflix's official synopsis, the new season picks up "with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

The show's final season isn't the only upcoming project in the Miyagi-verse, either. A new Karate Kid movie is in the works, too, which is set to be released on May 30, 2025, after Sony delayed its release date from December 2024. Macchio and Jackie Chan will reprise their franchise roles and American Born Chinese's Ben Wang and Star Wars' Ming-Na Wen will also star.

While we wait for Cobra Kai season 6 to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to fill out your watch list.