Kraven the Hunter delayed further as Sony shifts release date calendar again

Kraven the Hunter has hit yet another delay in its journey to the big screen – the movie has been pushed back another four months, meaning it's set to be released almost two years after its original release date.

The R-rated Sony Marvel movie has been pushed back from August 30 to December 13, while the studio's new Karate Kid movie has subsequently been delayed from December 13, 2024 to May 30, 2025.

Kraven the Hunter was originally meant to be released in January 2023, before it was pushed to October 2023. Then, due to last year's SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, it was delayed again until August 2024 .

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as Sergei Kravinoff, AKA Kraven, alongside a supporting cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. Per Sony, the film will be set "before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man" and will tell "the visceral story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be."

This delay means that Karate Kid has lost its slot in the release calendar and will now release almost six months later than planned. The latest movie in the martial arts franchise will see Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles as mentor figure Mr. Han and original protagonist Daniel LaRusso, while Ben Wang, star of Disney Plus series American Born Chinese, and Star Wars' Ming-Na Wen will also star.

