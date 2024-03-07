Star Wars actor joins new Karate Kid movie and says she "can't wait to 'wax on, wax off!'"

Ming-Na Wen has joined the cast of the upcoming Karate Kid movie, Variety reports, and the actor had the perfect reaction. "I am excited to join the cast for in the new #KarateKid film!! Can't wait to "wax on, wax off!" !" she tweeted after the news broke.

She joins franchise stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who will reprise their roles as mentor figure Mr. Han and original protagonist Daniel LaRusso, and Ben Wang, star of Disney Plus series American Born Chinese, who will take on the titular role. We don't know anything about the plot of the film so far, and that includes details of who Wen could be playing.

Macchio was the titular Karate Kid in the first movie, released back in 1984, as well as two sequels in 1996 and 1989. He most recently reprised the role in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, which functions as a spin-off and sees Daniel LaRusso reignite his rivalry with his old opponent Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Chan, meanwhile, joined the franchise for the 2010 remake-slash-sequel starring Jaden Smith. The setting for this installment moved from the US to China, and Chan's character Mr. Han is a master of kung fu rather than karate.

The new, currently untitled movie will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who created the Sophia Lillis-led Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F***ing World, starring Andor's Alex Lawther. Peter Rabbit screenwriter Rob Lieber penned the script.

Wen is best known for playing Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.LD., as well as voicing the character in The Bad Batch. Her other voice acting includes Disney's Mulan and Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai.

The new Karate Kid movie is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on December 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates in 2024.