Quentin Tarantino's scrapped 'final' movie would have reportedly brought back some of his iconic characters in a "movie within a movie"

For years, Quentin Tarantino has declared that his 10th movie would be his last. As you can imagine, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the curtain call on the legendary director’s career. Now, more details have emerged about Quentin Tarantino's scrapped movie.

Long story short: it appears what everyone thought would be his final movie – once titled The Movie Critic – has been shelved entirely despite undergoing some significant changes from its initial idea.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the 10th movie, originally about a critic in the '70s, morphed into a "Tarantino goodbye meta-verse" set in Hollywood.

Previous reports from the outlet suggested that Brad Pitt would have returned as stuntman Cliff Booth from 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Tom Cruise. According to the latest update, Cruise never met Tarantino about the project – though other exciting appearances were planned.

Among the ideas thrown around were actors returning to "reprise their iconic characters in ‘movie within a movie’ moments, or to play fictional versions of themselves as the actors who played those characters."

Curiously, John Travolta was once linked to the project, perhaps suggesting Pulp Fiction’s Vincent Vega could have made an unexpected comeback. We’ll let your imaginations run wild on who else would have been in line for a return from Tarantino's long line of classic movies.

For now, the wait goes on for Tarantino’s long goodbye. We’ve already had a canceled Star Trek movie and it seems The Movie Critic has been pushed to one side.

