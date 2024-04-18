Quentin Tarantino ditches plans for his final movie, which would have reportedly starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as a returning character

The Movie Critic will no longer be Quentin Tarantino's tenth and final movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter , with the director returning to the drawing board for his last feature film.

The now-scrapped project, which would have been set in 1977 and followed a cynical movie critic, was set to star Brad Pitt – and he was reportedly set to return as his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character, stuntman Cliff Booth. Tom Cruise and John Travolta were also rumored to be circling the project . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director, who has long said he would only direct 10 movies, had a change of heart about The Movie Critic and has moved away from it entirely.

Tarantino's last movie was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. In the time since his most recent big-screen release, Tarantino has turned his attention to the world of publishing – he has written a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a non-fiction book, Cinema Speculation, which is a deep-dive into '70s movies and was inspired by the work of the critic Pauline Kael.

The filmmaker was also set to helm a Star Trek movie with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith, announced back in 2017, which reportedly featured time travel and "gangster scenes," but that project never got off the ground either.

