Tom Cruise's next movie couldn't be further from Mission: Impossible: a "wild comedy of catastrophic proportions"

Tom Cruise's latter-day Hollywood career may be littered with death-defying stunts, but his next project – an untitled movie directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu – appears to be worlds away from his time risking life and limb on Mission: Impossible for our entertainment.

"The only thing I will tell you, and don't tell anybody, is that it's nothing of that," Iñárritu told Deadline when pressed on if the Tom Cruise-led movie would include stunts. "I'm so excited. It was an incredible experience with Tom, Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, with Riz Ahmed, but it's a character-driven film mounted on the shoulders of Tom which I knew he was exactly the right person."

Little is known about the feature so far, with Iñárritu (best known for directing Birdman and The Revenant) even debunking suggestions that Cruise would be playing a savior-like figure.

"This is a wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It's insane," Iñárritu teased. "He makes me laugh every day. The range that I discovered working with Tom is unprecedented for me as a director. I was so fucking impressed and happy."

Iñárritu added of the film, which also stars Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy, "It was a very challenging film, you will see. It's many borders of many things. Every film challenges me. I don't like doing things that I’ve done already. This is something that we’ve never done and it’s exciting as well."

Cruise, of course, has many fingers in many different pies in Hollywood. The Final Reckoning is seemingly bringing an end to the on-screen exploits of Ethan Hunt, but the actor confirmed to Australian talk show Today that he is working on "numerous films", while also trying to get another Top Gun sequel off the ground. It's little wonder, then, that he has recently declared his intention to work until he hits 100. Plenty of time for that Cruise-acal, if you ask us…

