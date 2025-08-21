Even Ethan Hunt would be proud of the way Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was streamed for free on YouTube – and it involves Morse code

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was streamed for free on YouTube for a limited time only – but with a twist: it was delivered entirely in Morse code.

"A secure livestream of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning full movie is running now," reads the description for the video, which began on August 20 and ended at midnight. "But the Entity has infiltrated every major streaming platform, so this livestream was compromised. The full script had to be transmitted in Morse Code to avoid detection. We need your help decoding it. Your mission begins now."

From there, the entirety of The Final Reckoning script was transmitted in Morse code, probably baffling and amusing the assembled group of hundreds of viewers. Ethan Hunt would be proud.

For those who missed out (and actually want some visuals instead of dots and dashes), Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now available to buy and rent on digital. A Paramount Plus streaming date hasn't yet been announced, however.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as the name would suggest, revolves around Ethan Hunt's last mission, one which sees him up against the Entity, an AI superpower that aims to bring about the end of civilization. The cast also includes Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, and Esai Morales.

Alongside its hefty $597 million taking at the box office, The Final Reckoning also gave Tom Cruise the opportunity to break the most Tom Cruise record of all time. Now, he holds the Guinness World Record for "most burning parachute jumps by an individual."

