After flopping at the box office, Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson's AI thriller heads to digital just 25 days after release

Mercy never managed to make its budget back

Chris Pratt as Detective Chris Raven in Mercy
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Releasing)

Following a rather short and fruitless stint on the big screen, Marvel star Chris Pratt and Dune's Rebecca Ferguson's divisive AI thriller is heading to digital.

After just 25 days in theatres, Mercy will be available to purchase on digital platforms from February 17, 2026, as reported by Where to Stream. As of writing, the movie is only available to pre-order on Prime Video, with Amazon MGM Studios still not confirming its VOD release date.

Mercy hit theaters on January 23, debuting to mostly negative reviews, calling the thriller "chaotically directed" and "utterly disposable." Upon release, Mercy landed Pratt one of his lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores ever – 18%. However, it is important to note that Mercy's Rotten Tomatoes score has now risen to 24%.

Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

