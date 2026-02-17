After flopping at the box office, Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson's AI thriller heads to digital just 25 days after release

Following a rather short and fruitless stint on the big screen, Marvel star Chris Pratt and Dune's Rebecca Ferguson's divisive AI thriller is heading to digital.

After just 25 days in theatres, Mercy will be available to purchase on digital platforms from February 17, 2026, as reported by Where to Stream. As of writing, the movie is only available to pre-order on Prime Video, with Amazon MGM Studios still not confirming its VOD release date.

Mercy hit theaters on January 23, debuting to mostly negative reviews, calling the thriller "chaotically directed" and "utterly disposable." Upon release, Mercy landed Pratt one of his lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores ever – 18%. However, it is important to note that Mercy's Rotten Tomatoes score has now risen to 24%.

The film didn't have much luck at the box office either, earning $52.7 million against its $60 million budget, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Let's hope that Pratt's next 2026 project, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, doesn't face the same fate.

Set in a dystopian future, Mercy stars Pratt as a detective framed for the murder of his wife, who must prove his innocence to an AI judge (Ferguson) in just 90 minutes. Funnily enough, the whole ordeal spans the whole length of the film, and even has a countdown in the corner. Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and written by Marco van Belle.

When Mercy does arrive on video on demand, it should be available on many digital platforms, such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube. It is expected that the film will eventually be available to stream on Prime Video as part of the site's subscription service.

