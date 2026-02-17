After flopping at the box office, Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson's AI thriller heads to digital just 25 days after release
Mercy never managed to make its budget back
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Following a rather short and fruitless stint on the big screen, Marvel star Chris Pratt and Dune's Rebecca Ferguson's divisive AI thriller is heading to digital.
After just 25 days in theatres, Mercy will be available to purchase on digital platforms from February 17, 2026, as reported by Where to Stream. As of writing, the movie is only available to pre-order on Prime Video, with Amazon MGM Studios still not confirming its VOD release date.
Mercy hit theaters on January 23, debuting to mostly negative reviews, calling the thriller "chaotically directed" and "utterly disposable." Upon release, Mercy landed Pratt one of his lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores ever – 18%. However, it is important to note that Mercy's Rotten Tomatoes score has now risen to 24%.
The film didn't have much luck at the box office either, earning $52.7 million against its $60 million budget, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Let's hope that Pratt's next 2026 project, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, doesn't face the same fate.
Set in a dystopian future, Mercy stars Pratt as a detective framed for the murder of his wife, who must prove his innocence to an AI judge (Ferguson) in just 90 minutes. Funnily enough, the whole ordeal spans the whole length of the film, and even has a countdown in the corner. Mercy is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and written by Marco van Belle.
When Mercy does arrive on video on demand, it should be available on many digital platforms, such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube. It is expected that the film will eventually be available to stream on Prime Video as part of the site's subscription service.
For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies, and keep up with new TV shows heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.