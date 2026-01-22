Chris Pratt's new AI thriller debuts to one of the Marvel star's lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores in over 10 years

Critics are calling Mercy "chaotically directed" and "utterly disposable"

Chris Pratt as Detective Chris Raven in Mercy
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Releasing)

Marvel star Chris Pratt and Dune star Rebecca Ferguson's new AI thriller Mercy has debuted to less than impressive reviews just days before its release.

Set in the near future, Mercy follows Pratt's detective, who stands on trial for the murder of his wife and is given just 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an AI judge, played by Ferguson. Despite the dangers of AI being a hot topic right now, critics are saying that Mercy fails to offer up a new, more timely take on the subject – and instead regurgitates themes explored in previous sci-fi movies such as Minority Report and Blade Runner.

"Ultimately, Mercy isn't aggressively bad, it's just really dumb. It borrows the aesthetic of superior sci-fi films, without grasping the soul of the genre," says HeyUGuys writer Linda Marric. Alonso Duralde from The Film Verdict adds that the film "purports to be a cautionary tale about putting legal justice into the hands of AI, but the movie’s real agenda is promoting the surveillance state as a way of fighting crime."

Many critics are finding fault with the overall storyline, with Toronto Star's Peter Howell suggesting it's, "lazily written, chaotically directed and played out with all the zest of a convenience-store security video." IndieWire's Wilson Chapman echoed: "The work of everyone involved – from the sleepy performances to the crew doing an okay but never exemplary job – suggests a first draft, a sense of wanting to get the thing out and move on."

