Chris Pratt says his role in new AI murder mystery movie Mercy was "a big challenge", made more difficult by being locked into a chair all day: "I thought those restrictions might lend themselves to a better performance"

Exclusive: Chris Pratt tells us about the challenges of his "very technical" role in screenlife thriller Mercy

Chris Pratt as Detective Chris Raven in Mercy
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Releasing)

In new movie Mercy, Chris Pratt plays Chris Raven, a detective accused of murdering his wife, who has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an AI judge before he's sentenced to the death penalty. But Raven isn't the only Chris struggling against technology – it was a lot for Pratt to wrap his head around on set, too.

"It was definitely a challenge, and something I hadn't done before," Pratt tells GamesRadar+.

