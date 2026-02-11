Pirates of the Caribbean director's first film in nearly 10 years is being hailed by critics as "the best Black Mirror episode in nearly a decade"

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is a good, fun time

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don&#039;t Die
(Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Reviews are in for Gore Verbinski's new movie Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die – and they're overwhelmingly positive.

The film stars Sam Rockwell as the unnamed "Man from the future" who takes the patrons of a Los Angeles diner hostage in order to help him save the world from a rogue artificial intelligence. The cast includes Juno Temple, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, and Tom Taylor. At the time of writing, the film sits at a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

