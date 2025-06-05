Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning have earned him an impressively specific Guinness World Record
It turns out there's a world record for "most burning parachute jumps by an individual"
Thanks in large part to the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise has become as well known for his death-defying stunts as he is for his acting. His stunts are such a phenomenon that Guinness World Records has awarded him a new record, one as improbable as the dangerous feats Cruise undertakes.
As it turns out, while filming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Cruise earned himself the world record for "most burning parachute jumps by an individual," a goal so lofty (and fiery) that most of us probably didn't know it was a mantle to be claimed.
The record is a bit of a publicity stunt, acknowledging the lengths to which Cruise and his team will go to film the most jaw-dropping footage possible. In other words, there wasn't an entry in the vaunted Guinness Book for burning parachute jumps until Cruise managed to do the stunt a whopping 16 times. And just imagine, most of us won't even do it once.
We jest, but the very fact that Cruise managed to pull this off so many times without so much as a single accident or incident is an incredible testament to the actor's willingness to push himself, and to his crew's ability to keep up with his ever more dangerous stunts.
"Tom doesn't just play action heroes – he is an action hero!" says Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, in a statement. "A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now playing in cinemas. For more, see our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of 2025.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.