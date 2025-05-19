Tom Cruise says he "will never stop" acting: "I’m going to make movies into my 80s, actually... my 100s"

Good news action fans, Tom Cruise says he doesn’t plan on stopping acting anytime soon. Well, at least for the next 40 years.

"I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s," said Cruise to The Hollywood Reporter. "Actually I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films. I’m excited."

The star’s answer was in response to the reporter stating that he previously said he would keep making Mission: Impossible movies into his 80s, just like Harrison Ford did with Indiana Jones. "Harrison Ford is a legend, I hope to be still going, I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him," said Cruise two years ago to the Sydney Morning Herald. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age."

It looks like 62-year-old Cruise has a bit to go, as Ford was 80 years old when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit screens in 2023.

(Image credit: Paramount)

However, the star might never beat Ford’s record, as he is seemingly hanging up his parachute for the last time, with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning being Cruise’s last hurrah as agent Ethan Hunt. Well, this is what we have been led to believe anyway, with Cruise telling THR, "It's not called final for nothing."

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows on from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and sees Hunt fight a new enemy: an AI called The Entity. The movie seems to be the conclusion we have been waiting for since the franchise began almost 30 years ago, with the last trailer including clips from past movies.

The Final Reckoning may be the end for Hunt, but Cruise is showing no signs of slowing down. The star has just finished filming an unnamed project with The Revenant helmer Alejandro Iñárritu, and has also previously teased a potential sequel to his 1990 movie Days of Thunder. And, not to worry Top Gun fans, a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick is also in the works. Talk to me, Maverick.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23 in the US, and on May 21 in the UK. For more, check out our ranking of the Mission: Impossible movies, or keep up with upcoming movies and 2025 movie release dates.