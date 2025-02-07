No one knows for sure if Final Reckoning is Tom Cruise's last ever Mission: Impossible movie, but the director teases the title is "appropriate"

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning could be Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt, though director Christopher McQuarrie is tight-lipped on the possibility for now.

"It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc," he told Empire magazine. "I'm pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Cruise was similarly coy. "You gotta see the movie," he said. "It's a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience."

That's not a clear answer either way, then, but it certainly sounds like this could be Cruise's final time in the Mission: Impossible franchise. "Final" is very final, after all.

One thing we do know, though, is that if Cruise does step away, it's unlikely that his spot would be filled by his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell. "My mom would never let me do that," Powell joked of the possibility. "That’s the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That’s a death trap."

It does indeed sound like the stunts will be huge, too. "I have just finished shooting, I've got one day of pick ups to do. I've seen some of it. It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas," Simon Pegg said of the movie last year. "What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, 'Oh you've got to say it.'"

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases on May 23, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for everything else the year has in store.