Top Gun 3 producer says they're "expecting a script shortly," and that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still on the way
I feel the need for speed... and rum
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says Top Gun 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are neck-and-neck when it comes to which sequel will enter production first... but one film is just a touch farther along than the other.
"I think it's a horse race between the two of them, so we'll see," Bruckheimer told Entertainment Tonight. "Right now, Top Gun is a hair ahead, but that's it. We're expecting a script shortly."
After the massive success of 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, star Miles Teller revealed that he had been pitching a third installment that would revolve around his character Rooster, and that he had been in talks with Tom Cruise. A sequel was officially greenlit in 2024, with Christopher McQuarrie confirming he was working on the script in 2025.
As for Pirates of the Caribbean, there's been quite a bit of conflicting information over the years since Dead Men Tell No Tales premiered in 2017. The sixth film was announced later that year, with star Kaya Scoledario stating that she was contracted to return. In 2018, Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were hired to write the screenplay, but ended up leaving in 2019. Fast forward to 2024, when Bruckheimer stated that there were two different Pirates movies in the works, one of which would be starring Margot Robbie. According to Bruckheimer, the sixth one is set to bring back old characters... but I suppose we'll have to wait and see.
For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
