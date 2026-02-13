Top Gun 3 producer says they're "expecting a script shortly," and that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still on the way

News
By published

I feel the need for speed... and rum

Tom Cruise as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.
(Image credit: Paramount)

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says Top Gun 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are neck-and-neck when it comes to which sequel will enter production first... but one film is just a touch farther along than the other.

"I think it's a horse race between the two of them, so we'll see," Bruckheimer told Entertainment Tonight. "Right now, Top Gun is a hair ahead, but that's it. We're expecting a script shortly."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.