Quentin Tarantino is reportedly going full circle with his final movie – by casting John Travolta

We know precious little about The Movie Critic, the project slated to be Quentin Tarantino’s tenth (and final) movie. A new cast report, however, has suggested that the director is aiming for a Pulp Fiction reunion.

The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider tweeted, "I hear Tarantino is saving a role in his final film THE MOVIE CRITIC for two of his former leading men. Here's one of them…" followed by the iconic scene of John Travolta’s Vincent Vega looking around bemused during a scene in Pulp Fiction.

It’s a move that would, of course, bring Tarantino’s career full circle. His first movie, released in 1994, made a star of the legendary director – and, in turn, helped revive Travolta’s career.

Sneider responded to those asking if Samuel L. Jackson was the other ex-leading man who is set to appear in The Movie Critic by saying ,"He was already kinda out there," adding: "I’ve heard of another one… and an actress too." Let the speculation commence; the likes of Uma Thurman, Jamie Foxx, and Brad Pitt could all be in play.

What we do know for sure is The Movie Critic will have a female lead and will be set in 1977 Los Angeles. Previous speculation indicated that the movie may be about American critic Pauline Kael – something which was later debunked by Tarantino.

