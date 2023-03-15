Quentin Tarantino's final movie is in the works

Quentin Tarantino has long said that he'd retire after making his tenth movie – and that film is currently in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). The Movie Critic, which Tarantino wrote himself, is set to start filming this fall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is set in Los Angeles in the late '70s with a female lead at its center. Based on the working title, setting, and female lead, it's being speculated that the movie may be about influential American critic Pauline Kael, who wrote for The New Yorker for over 20 years. In the late '70s, she also had a brief stint working as a consultant for Paramount at the request of actor Warren Beatty. The movie doesn't have a studio attached just yet, and there's no word on casting or further plot details.

Tarantino's most recent movie was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. In the time since his last big-screen release, Tarantino has turned his attention to the world of publishing – he has written a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a follow-up titled The Films of Rick Dalton set to follow, and the non-fiction Cinema Speculation. The latter is a deep-dive into '70s movies and was inspired by the work of Kael.

