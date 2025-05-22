Our favorite film critic Hideo Kojima is back with positive reviews for sci-fi thrillers Companion and A Quiet Place: Day One

The only certain things in life are death, taxes, and Hideo Kojima movie reviews - and he's back with more.

The video game mogul took to his Twitter account to praise Sophia Thatcher's performance in Companion, writing that she "may have seemed like a late bloomer compared to the rest of the Yellowjackets crew, but right now, she’s one of the hottest actresses around." He also added that Thatcher was "fantastic on the set of my friend, Nicolas Winding Refn’s [movie] Her Private Hell."

There hasn't been very much info about Her Private Hell, other than that it stars Thatcher and Charles Melton, Kristine Froseth, and Havana Rose Liu, and that it began filming in Tokyo this month. Refn co-wrote the pic with Esti Giordani, which could very well be a remake of the 1968 British sexploitation film of the same name.

Kojima also gave a shoutout to A Quiet Place: Day One, writing that it really is "a well-crafted film - meticulously directed down to the finest detail. The way it tells its story, builds its characters, and expresses emotion - all without dialogue - is masterfully done. It's poetic take on 'quiet' is something truly special." The film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, hit theaters last year and served as a prequel to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place franchise - and made me cry for nearly two hours straight mostly because of that cat.

Companion is streaming now on Hulu. A Quiet Place: Day One is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount Plus.