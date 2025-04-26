Yellowjackets and Riverdale stars to lead Drive director's new violent, glitter-filled thriller

Having been off the radar for some time, Nicolas Winding Refn is back on the scene, and he's bringing rising talent, Sophie Thatcher, on board for his new project, Her Private Hell. The star of Companion, Heretic, and Yellowjackets (which just finished its third season) is set to be joined by Warfare's Charles Melton, along with Kristine Froseth and Havana Rose Liu. The news was announced by Neon on their social media account, with no further information on the film's plot. Dang it.

Secrecy about Refn's project has been going on for some time now, with the only interesting morsel of info being from Variety last year, after the director confirmed that Her Private Hell "will have a lot of glitter and a lot of sex and violence." Given Refn's previous work with films like Only God Forgives, Bronson, and The Neon Demon, that absolutely checks out. It also sounds like a far cry from his adaptation of Enid Blyton's beloved children's book The Famous Five, which still feels like the biggest fever dream of them all when you consider the rest of his work. What next? David Cronenberg's James and the Giant Peach? Oh, my goodness, now there's an idea.

Back to Refn, though. We can only hope that more details come out regarding Her Personal Hell over the next few months, given that production is underway this year.