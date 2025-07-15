Super Mario 3D All-Stars just got a new update to "improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2," so it sure is a shame you can't actually buy it anymore

Nearly five years have passed since Super Mario 3D All-Stars first debuted on the Nintendo Switch in celebration of the beloved game series' 35th birthday, but it was only available to purchase for six months – and this still rings true, despite a new Switch 2 update.

That's right – there really is a new Super Mario 3D All-Stars update, as detailed by Nintendo on its official support website. While the company doesn't dive too deep into what the patch actually does, a description regarding it reads that "several issues have been addressed to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2." Alongside this note, Nintendo clarifies that "the software update is required to play on Nintendo Switch 2," too.

While the surprise update is good news for Super Mario fans with a Switch 2, it still leaves many wanting – after all, not everyone was lucky enough to snag a copy of the 3D All-Stars bundle when it released in 2020 before Nintendo took it off the market just months later in 2021. The limited launch window, unsurprisingly, spurred all sorts of hopeful resellers, with scalpers posting listings for the trio-in-one for up to $2,600.

Not much has changed since then, although non-retail prices have seemingly dropped a bit, judging by current online listings. The bundle is still going for far more than it initially sold for, however, and Nintendo doesn't look like it's going to change its stance on Super Mario 3D All-Stars having been a limited-time release. Who knows, though…

Perhaps we'll see another similar package of Super Mario classics this fall as it celebrates 40 years – an arguably even more impressive birthday, if you ask me. Until then, those with a copy of 3D All-Stars and a Switch 2 can enjoy three of the best retro games of all time.



Although they aren't Super Mario 3D All-Stars, here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games you can look forward to.