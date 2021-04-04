Scalpers reckon you'll pay $2600 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Scalpers are already capitalizing on Nintendo's decision to remove the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation from sale by listing it on auction sites for thousands of dollars.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation bundles Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy into one package. The twist? Nintendo has followed through on its strange promise last year and removed the Super Mario 3D All-Star compilation bundle from sale on April 1.

Given it's now no longer available to buy physically or digitally, scalpers are already trying their luck with online auctions. While most auctioneers thus far don't seem to be taking the proverbial too much, this one , for instance, has a starting bid of £1000 – that's $1383 – and a Buy it Now sticker for an astonishing £1900 / $2627 (thanks, TheGamer ). It's not even unsealed!

This one has a purchase price of £1500/$2000, and this one is squeezing would-be buyers for €500/$587.

It feels sadly inevitable that we'd see some people exploiting Nintendo's strange decision, especially as scarcity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X has driven prices skyward, but it's disappointing nonetheless.

For the record, it's never been made clear why the three games were being delisted, nor has Nintendo ever revealed if the bundle will be returning to the Switch at some point in the future. There's been plenty of speculation that Nintendo could simply relist all games individually, outside of the 3D All-Stars compilation package after March 2021, but there's not been any comment or confirmation from Nintendo on the matter either way.