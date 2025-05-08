After failing to sell for $100,000, one of the rarest GameCubes ever is up for auction - and its price is climbing fast

Nature is healing; Nintendo is finally bringing the GameCube back for the Nintendo Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch Online app and the new GameCube controllers. Finally the GameCube is back; games are good again. However, while the new era of the console is in full swing, one of the earliest GameCubes ever made is up for sale.

Nintendo used to host its own E3-style trade show with Space World, which ran from 1989 to 2001 and featured some legendary moments in Nintendo history, like the announcement of the Super Nintendo at the first show, to classic Nintendo cryptids like Super Mario 128, Earthbound 64, and the realistic The Legend of Zelda demo that later turned into The Wind Waker.

The cream of the crop of these events was Space World 2000, which unveiled both the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo GameCube. The world got its first look at the GameCube with five women emerging from a box with the console in hand, and while the design was similar, there were some differences between this and the final version.

Nintendo GameCube reveal @ Spaceworld 2000 - they don't unveil consoles like this any more - YouTube Watch On

Two years ago, game collector Donny Fillerup came into possession of a Spaceworld 2000 GameCube console (which, by the way, doesn't actually work as a console), and now you have the chance to buy it yourself. Fillerup has listed the console on Heritage Auctions, with the console available for would-be collectors to bid on for the next two weeks. In the tweet announcing the auction, the collector says, "the dream to create my own foundation is getting closer," which explains why they're selling such a rare console.

It's currently sitting at $525, but that number will undoubtedly rise within the coming weeks. This isn't the first time Fillerup has attempted to sell the Spaceworld GameCube, however, as they previously listed the console on Ebay for the low price of $100,000 (which is a far cry from $525) before cancelling the listing around a month later. Although if you're feeling extra spicy, someone is also auctioning a GameCube dev kit on there too.



Nintendo is predicting that the Nintendo Switch 2 will sell 15 million units within the first year; the people yearn for the GameCube.