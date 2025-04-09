Nintendo quietly clarifies that the Switch 2 GameCube controller will only work with the Online Classics library, potentially dashing my original console plans
No, you can't play Metroid Prime 4 with the GameCube pad.
Nintendo has potentially dashed my Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller plans, as small print says it'll only work with the Online Classics library. In other words, it's only going to work with adventures within that app despite featuring the same connectivity as a Pro Controller.
Spotted by VGC, the small print at the end of the Switch 2 GameCube YouTube trailer states that "the controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics." In theory, that means it will only work with that specific app tied to the console's subscription service, unlike its NES, SNES, and N64 predecessors that work technically work with every game.
Naturally, playing contemporary games with controllers designed for retro consoles comes with caveats, and even if you could play the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond with a GameCube pad, you'd have to make do without thumstick clicks and more than one shoulder button. Still, playing the long awaited sequel to Ninty's shooter using the same gamepad afforded to the first outing would have been pretty sweet, and wider compatibility would have saved you buying extra Nintendo Switch controllers and JoyCon for Mario Kart World.
On top of that, the Switch 2 GameCube clarification has potentially dashed my dreams of using the pad with the original console. I recently reached out to accessory manufacturer 8bitdo to check whether the its Retro Receiver ($24.99 at Amazon) would work with the brand new controller, and while I'm awaiting a response, this latest compatibility revelation could impact my plans.
Whether or not the Switch 2 GameCame controller will work with third-party accessories full depends on whether Nintendo adds specific restrictions. I'm hoping that it'll be the handheld itself that effectively blocks the pad working with games outside the Online Service since that'll mean it still uses Bluetooth in the same way as a Pro controller. If that's the case, there's still a chance I'll at least be able to hook it up to my OG console.
Failing that, 8bitdo actually provides a way to turn an original GameCube controller into a Bluetooth gamepad. That could mean you can whip up your version of the Switch 2 Online accessory, and that's a mod I'll absolutely be looking into ahead of Switch 2 pre-orders arriving in June.
