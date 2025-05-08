Nintendo predicts Switch 2 will sell 15 million units and 45 million games in its first year, so it's "working to strengthen our production to meet demand"

Nintendo is gearing up for its long-awaited release of the Switch 2 – its new console that the company now predicts will sell at least 15 million units, with following game sales reaching even greater heights potentially.

In the company's recently revealed end-of-year financial results, Nintendo shares its fiscal forecast for a post-Switch 2 world – and it certainly looks bright. "Nintendo Switch 2, our new dedicated video game system, will launch on June 5, 2025," reads the report, going on to unveil Nintendo's sales predictions. "For the full fiscal year, we forecast Nintendo Switch 2 hardware sales of 15.00 million units and software sales of 45.00 million units."

As for the original Switch, Nintendo thinks it might sell 4.5 million units with software sales hitting 105 million – more game sales than for the Switch 2, but understandably less in the hardware department, as the company hopes its new console reaches a wider audience: "As the successor system to the widely adopted Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 will build on its userbase, and we will work to bring enjoyment to more consumers worldwide."

With so many Switch 2 sales already in the cards for Nintendo, the very company that's been struggling to keep up with demand as is, it's unsurprising that the financial report references issues with supply. Mentioning the Switch 2 pre-orders and how "the large number of entrees went beyond our expectations," Nintendo does, however, assure that it's going to be "working to strengthen our production to meet demand" now.

Only time will tell how well the Switch 2 truly ends up selling within its first fiscal year, but if pre-orders and interest in the new console thus far offer anything to go by, it's sure to prove a financial success for Nintendo.



