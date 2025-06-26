Mario Kart World player smashes their "world record" of 770 air tricks after finding a way to trap themselves in a spinning "infinite loop forever"

One Mario Kart World player has figured out how to pull off infinite tricks in a row in the air, in something of a dizzying feat.

Bubbers on Twitter had previously managed to chain together 770 tricks in the air, thanks to a glitch in Free Roam that lets players use a Mushroom to shoot upwards at the edge of the Mario Circuit track, and then use a Feather to somehow defy the laws of gravity. At the time, Bubbers said they could "absolutely find a way to do tricks infinitely in the air", and they actually have.

In a new post on Twitter, Bubbers shares a video of them chaining front flips together, all while going round and round in circles on one particular spot in the air. "By hitting this spot, you lose no altitude and can spin in a vortex inside this track in an infinite loop forever," they explain. If you decide to watch, be warned that it can be a bit nauseating to look at – they've given an "epilepsy warning" themselves. And make sure you've got the sound on for some insightful live commentary from Shy Guy, too.

⚠️EPILEPSY WARNING⚠️ WORLD RECORD: FIRST ♾️By hitting this spot, you lose no altitude and can spin in a vortex inside this track in an infinite loop forever. https://t.co/wzb0Wo4gCJ pic.twitter.com/owVGKtJnNfJune 25, 2025

"I can now rest on this," Bubbers adds , seemingly satisfied they managed to make good on their previous vow. I'm just impressed that someone had the patience to confirm there is a spot in a track where gravity doesn't exist anymore.

It looks like Nintendo hasn't taken aim at the glitch then, as the latest update has "adjusted courses selected" when selecting "Random" during online play to essentially force players into one of Mario Kart World's main (and somewhat disliked ) features, the intermission laps.

