Mario Kart World player declares a new "world record" with 770 tricks in the air off one jump as they soar across the map
They're defying gravity
A Mario Kart World player has pulled off what I thought would be an impossible trick and chained 770 air tricks while effortlessly gliding across the map. They claim it's a world record, but it's all thanks to a glitch, so I don't know if people will count it. It's still impressive, though.
Our daredevil, Bubbers, posted a video to Twitter showing them using a Mushroom to boost Shy Guy up the edge of a track and then using a Feather to somehow cut gravity and let them glide about up in the air for a ridiculously long time.
They use their newfound weightlessness to chain several hundred front flips, all while Shy Guy utters its nonsensical noises. Their flight only ends when the game decides it's had enough and shoots them back to the track.
New World Record: 770 tricks in the air https://t.co/w3eVIRaku9 pic.twitter.com/TNZ15Tl4QVJune 25, 2025
"New World Record: 770 tricks in the air," Bubbers tweets triumphantly. "I can absolutely find a way to do tricks infinitely in the air. Mark my words," they add.
The glitch that makes this possible has been around for at least three days. We first spotted it on Reddit, with one player proclaiming, "I think I broke the game." It can be executed in different parts of the map and with different characters, but the Mushroom and Feather seem necessary. Try it out for yourself before Nintendo likely patches it.
Not everyone is as impressed as me, though. "Doesn't really count since it's a bug. Eh nice try bucko," replies one player. Bubbers responded with a "glitchless" video of their racer managing 73 air tricks in a row by bouncing off of clouds and walls. Still nice.
