Mario Kart World player discovers you can defy the laws of gravity in Free Roam with a bug that allows you to float across the map: "I think I broke the game"

A player called Icy-ConcentrationC has found a fun way to float around the Mario Circuit map in Free Roam as if gravity forgot to show up for work. Well, it wasn't so much flying in a dramatic, 'Houston, we have lift off' sense, but more like gliding in mid-air. Slow, weird, but definitely fun.

Icy-ConcentrationC used the rewind feature to line up a ramp jump off one of the course's safety barriers and summed up their experience in one line : "I think I broke the game." What's funnier is that Rosalina, the character they chose to use, does actually fly/hover in Mario lore, but not exactly to this extent.

The method itself is surprisingly technical. It involves combining a mushroom boost across the dirt trap, followed by a jump off the barrier, and topped with a feather jump. All timed together, it basically disables gravity for a hot second, and lets you float in slow-motion. The original clip was Rosalina in a pipe-framed kart, so other players are scrambling to test other characters, ramps, and boosters.

Reddit is loving it, too. One user says it's "probably the funniest glitch to date," and another jokes, "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads."

As of right now, there has been no patch, and with Mario Kart World fresh out, this may remain a quirky sandbox glitch for a while. It absolutely captures the open-world spirit that makes free-roam games fun. Is it useful in races? Nah. But the kind of bizarre oddity that reminds us that even a frontline, polished Nintendo racer can surprise us in the weirdest ways.

So if you fancy a little low-gravity sightseeing, grab a mushroom, mash some air tricks, and send that kart skyward while you still can. Just don't get too attached to flight, you'll plummet eventually. It's part of the fun.

Mario Kart World doesn't feature Nintendo icons from Zelda and Animal Crossing because its developers say "it didn't seem necessary to us, given everything we could already do with Mario."