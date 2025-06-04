Martin Scorsese "went all Raging Bull" when asked why he doesn't watch movies in theaters anymore, but his answer is sadly relatable

Film critic Peter Travers says his pal Martin Scorsese doesn't watch movies in the theater anymore because of poor audience behavior.

"I asked the maestro why he doesn’t see movies in theaters anymore and he went all raging bull about audiences who babble on phones during the movie, leave to order snacks and vats of soda, and keep up a noise level loud enough to drown out the actors," Travers wrote on his new blog, The Travers Take. He's definitely not wrong – it seems that theater etiquette is absolutely out the window (especially with people taking photos of the screen like they're at a concert).

"'Come on, Marty',” I said, "'We couldn't keep our mouths shut when we were kids.' His eyes darkened. 'Yeah, maybe.' he conceded, 'but when we talked it was always about the movie and the fun we had chewing over the details.'"

It's been two years since Killers of the Flower Moon, and Scorsese has several new projects in the works – though none have officially entered production. One of the projects includes a project led by Dwayne Johnson, which has been described as Goodfellas meets The Departed but set in Hawaii. It was also announced earlier this year that his and Leonardo DiCaprio's adaptation of Devil in the White City, a true crime book about 1800s era murderer H.H. Holmes, was finally moving forward after some 15 years.

