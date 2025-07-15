10 years after making The Hobbit trilogy, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is working on three different screenplays: "I’m certainly not retired"

Peter Jackson has already done more work than most in the past 25 years. The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies would take a lot out of anyone, granted, so you can forgive the director for reining it in slightly in the decade-or-so since The Battle of the Five Armies hit our screens.

That being said, Jackson is keen to mention he's still very much active – and is currently working on multiple screenplays.

"I’m certainly not retired," Jackson confirmed during an interview with Screen Rant. "We are currently working on three different screenplays. I’m at the moment writing three different scripts."

While the identity of those films are a mystery, we do know that Jackson is part of the producing team for upcoming Lord of the Rings movie The Hunt for Gollum, while he's been open about once again dabbling in documentaries after his work on the acclaimed three-part series The Beatles: Get Back, which charted the Fab Four's seminal album Let it Be.

On his future plans, Jackson said, “We are producing and have been writing The Hunt for Gollum, which Andy Serkis is going to direct next year. I’ve enjoyed working on documentaries, whether they show I’ve grown old or not, and obviously the [The Beatles: Get Back] project. I’ve enjoyed doing various things with The Beatles, which is great, and that’ll probably carry on."

Surprisingly, the work where Jackson is at his most effusive is his partnership with Colossal Biosciences, a self-described "de-extinction company" that probably hasn't binged the Jurassic Park series just yet.

"To me, de-extincting the Moa would be just as exciting, if not more exciting, than any film I could possibly make," Jackson gushed. "I’ve made a lot of movies, but to see the Giant Moa brought back would be a level of excitement that I think would supersede anything at this point in time."

The Hunt for Gollum is set for December 17, 2027 and will follow more of the character's journey on the fringes of the original trilogy.

Jackson previously teased to Deadline, "We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn’t have time to cover in the earlier films. It’s too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."

The Beatles also have further cinematic exploits ahead of them. A four-part biopic event, starring Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, is being directed by Sam Mendes and will release in 2028.

