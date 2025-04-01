Gladiator's Paul Mescal and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan finally confirmed for the long-rumored Beatles cast in a first look announcing the wildest release strategy

News
By published

Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn complete the cast as the legendary Liverpool band

The Beatles movie cast
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Sony has finally confirmed the cast for Sam Mendes' ambitious four-part biopic about The Beatles, and now we know that the rumors were actually true.

Paul Mescal (Gladiator 2) will be playing Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four) will portray George Harrison, Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) will be Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) completes the group as John Lennon. It was previously reported that the four stars were in talks to join this project, with the final confirmation arriving during the CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week.

Officially titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, each movie will focus on one of the band members, with the official logline saying that "each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

All four films are arriving in cinemas in April 2028, but it is unclear at this point whether that means a weekly release or other sort of release strategy. Mendes claimed at CinemaCon that this will be the "first binge-able theatrical experience", so it sounds it's going to be an innovative and, frankly, wild experiment.

"We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," Mendes told the audience at the Las Vegas event (via Variety).

The filmmaker explained that in order to tell the story of "the greatest band in history" he needed something longer than one movie and bigger than a TV series. Through four different perspectives, Mendes will show the band's incredible journey from Liverpool to the world stage. "It's a chance to understand them more deeply," he said.

After winning an Academy Award for American Beauty and helming one of the best James Bond movies ever, Mendes is taking on what is probably the most ambitious project of his movie career. Luckily, he has four of the most promising talents in today's Hollywood, and the music rights for all Beatles songs. What can go wrong?

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will arrive in cinemas in April 2028. For more, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

See more Movies News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drama movies
Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones Carmona in La Cocina

Rooney Mara's new kitchen drama that's being called "The Bear on steroids" is a tense, darkly funny take on the American dream
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan&#039;s The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey release date, cast, trailer, plot, and everything else we know
Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong player Billy Mitchell to receive over $218k in damages from YouTube creator Karl Jobst following defamation case
See more latest
Most Popular
Donkey Kong
Donkey Kong player Billy Mitchell to receive over $218k in damages from YouTube creator Karl Jobst following defamation case
homelander in the boys season 4 episode 6
Homelander star says The Boys season 5 finale will "surprise or shock" fans, "depending on their nervous system"
Hinako Shimizu sitting in a shrine with two masked woman approaching her during the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f.
Silent Hill f's director wanted to create something that is a "blend of new and nostalgic" for the game's Otherworld
a person using a magical spectral axe to cut down a tree
"Is this going to be Valheim with party hats?": RuneScape: Dragonwilds devs know survival games are competitive and focus on "things that make us unique" in a tree-punching genre
Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Ralph Macchio in Karate Kid: Legends
Karate Kid: Legends releases new trailer featuring intense fights, a lot of Karate Kid nostalgia, and Peter Parker comparisons
Bring Her Back
Terrifying new trailer for Talk to Me directors' horror follow-up stars Paddington's Sally Hawkins as the foster mom from hell
Nintendo Switch 2 next to TV with controller grip and JoyCons hovering
Switch 2 Direct will be "approximately 60 minutes long," about the same length as the Switch 1 presentation which revealed Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and more
Intel
Wherever you go and whatever you do, the ultra-portable, AI-powered MSI Prestige series laptops work for you
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages doesn't have multiplayer because "it would definitely come at the expense of" the campaign
Tom Hardy as Venom symbiote in Venom 2018
Venom star Tom Hardy says they "got as close as [he] could possibly imagine" to a Spider-Man crossover, which he would have "loved" to have done