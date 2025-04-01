Gladiator's Paul Mescal and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan finally confirmed for the long-rumored Beatles cast in a first look announcing the wildest release strategy

Sony has finally confirmed the cast for Sam Mendes' ambitious four-part biopic about The Beatles, and now we know that the rumors were actually true.

Paul Mescal (Gladiator 2) will be playing Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four) will portray George Harrison, Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) will be Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) completes the group as John Lennon. It was previously reported that the four stars were in talks to join this project, with the final confirmation arriving during the CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week.

Officially titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, each movie will focus on one of the band members, with the official logline saying that "each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

All four films are arriving in cinemas in April 2028, but it is unclear at this point whether that means a weekly release or other sort of release strategy. Mendes claimed at CinemaCon that this will be the "first binge-able theatrical experience", so it sounds it's going to be an innovative and, frankly, wild experiment.

"We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," Mendes told the audience at the Las Vegas event (via Variety).

The filmmaker explained that in order to tell the story of "the greatest band in history" he needed something longer than one movie and bigger than a TV series. Through four different perspectives, Mendes will show the band's incredible journey from Liverpool to the world stage. "It's a chance to understand them more deeply," he said.

After winning an Academy Award for American Beauty and helming one of the best James Bond movies ever, Mendes is taking on what is probably the most ambitious project of his movie career. Luckily, he has four of the most promising talents in today's Hollywood, and the music rights for all Beatles songs. What can go wrong?

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will arrive in cinemas in April 2028. For more, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.