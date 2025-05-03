Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock plan third screen reunion in romantic thriller for Amazon

Besides Jeff Daniels giving us the most "Fair enough" look in cinema (you know the one) and Die Hard on a bus, the best thing to come out of the iconic action movie Speed is easily the electric chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. That spark that kept the movie over 50mph was recaptured in the 2006 romance, The Lake House, which had fewer explosions and probably explains why it wasn't as well-received. Now, though, we may find the perfect balance of both, with news that Reeves and Bullock are set to reunite on screen once more after signing on for a brand new project with Amazon MGM Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackie and Netflix's Zero Day screenwriter Noah Oppenheim is writing the project, which is described as a "propulsive" romantic thriller. The original Speed producer, Mark Gordon, is also on board after, along with Oppenheim, putting the idea forward to Bullock and Reeves, who agreed to get back in front of the camera after almost 20 years.

What's worth considering is just how much thrill is in this romantic thriller and whether, at any point, the film will demand Reeves get physical with bad guys as he's so often been seen doing over the past few years. Following Speed, the big screen legend has continued to obtain bumps and bruises thanks to franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, the latter of which he'll be returning to this year in its spin-off Ballerina.

This untitled Amazon gig will also mark another big step into the streaming sector after getting the green light from Netflix to adapt his comic book series, BRZRKR, with director Justin Lin. Throw in this and recent confirmation that the Baba Yaga will be returning in a fifth John Wick movie, and it's clear that he's got a busy schedule. As a result, we might have to wait a while to see this new mystery project get going, but let's just be glad we're getting what might be one of the greatest pairs of stars on screen again, proving we might be in an okay timeline after all.

