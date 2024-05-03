Wolverine and Killing Eve stars team up for a dark reimagining of Robin Hood, and it’s the match-up we didn’t know we needed

Well, this is a movie we didn’t see coming: Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are teaming up for a dark take on the Robin Hood story. The Death Of Robin Hood will be written and directed by horror filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who’s best known for Pig and the upcoming A Quiet Place prequel.

Per Deadline, it will be a "darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale," which switches up the story we know well. It will follow Robin Hood as he grapples with his life of crime and lives as a "battle-worn loner". However, his luck changes when he’s gravely injured and falls into the orbit of a mysterious woman. While it’s not been confirmed yet, it seems pretty set these two roles will be played by Jackman and Comer.

According to Arrival and The Prestige producer Aaron Ryder this also won’t be "the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know," but instead "more grounded and visceral". Sarnoski added: "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

The film will be looking to find a home at Cannes with production due to begin in early 2025. Next up for Jackman is Deadpool 3, while Comer is starring in The Bikeriders, which is out in June. For more upcoming movies, here are all the 2024 movie release dates you need to know about.