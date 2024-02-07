Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o run for their lives in first trailer for A Quiet Place prequel

The terrifying first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day 1 has been released.

The horror movie is a prequel to John Krasinski's hit films about an alien invasion from blind extraterrestrials who hunt via their very sensitive hearing. The trailer gives our first insight into the story, as it introduces the characters played by Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn.

The trailer begins with a flashback to the first day of the invasion, as something crashes into the middle of New York City. It looks like the prequel will shed some light into how things became as bad as they did by the time of the later movies. As the tagline teases, we will "discover why our world went quiet". We also get a terrifying glimpse at some of the creatures when they first land on planet Earth. Eek, good luck sleeping after watching this one.

Other cast members in the new movie include Hereditary's Alex Wolff, True Blood's Denis O'Hare, and Djimon Hounsou, who also appeared in A Quiet Place: Part 2. The movie is directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for the Nicolas Cage revenge thriller Pig, and executive produced by Krasinski.

The prequel isn't the only film planned in the franchise at the moment, with A Quiet Place: Part 3 also in the works. Currently, the third movie is penciled in for 2025 and Krasinski apparently has several ideas for it.

A Quiet Place: Day 1 will be released in theaters on June 28. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming horror movies on the way.