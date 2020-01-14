Could A Quiet Place Part II lead to a trilogy? John Krasinksi discusses the chances of another sequel

A Quiet Place Part II might be something of an unexpected sequel – after all, even writer/director John Krasinksi wasn’t sure about a follow-up at first – but could it lead to a trilogy? After all, the ‘Part II’ almost makes it sound like the next chapter in a bigger story. And Part IIs often lead to Part IIIs…

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in II that not only explain more about I, but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski tells our sister publication Total Film magazine in their latest cover story. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

No discussions have been had at this point according to the writer/director. “I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” he adds. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

That’s not to say that Krasinski has ruled the idea out. “But if I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way.”

