Hideo Kojima already has a Death Stranding 3 pitch that could relate to a DS2 plot device, but "I am not going to make it myself"

Hideo Kojima may already be making three separate games with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, OD, and Physint, but he already has ideas for Death Stranding 3. Just don't expect him to be making it, though.

Death Stranding 2 is mere weeks away at this point, and if the recently released trailer is anything to go by, it looks to be an ambitious follow-up to the original game. And clearly Kojima Productions is confident, as it invited press to play 30 hours of the upcoming game, around two months ahead of the game's launch on June 26, 2025.

After the event, Kojima hosted a Q&A with the press, which Eurogamer reported on. During the event, Kojima explained why the sequel is making its way out of the United Cities of America and into Australia, saying, "I wanted an area that was sprawled from east to west like America and also somewhere that faced the ocean to the north and south. In that case, Eurasia or Africa felt like too big of a continent, but in terms of size and scale, I felt that Australia was a good fit."

However, Kojima did mention the Plate Gate mechanic featured in the game, which allows Sam to travel between environments, realizing that using it could allow "endless sequels," although he clarified, "I, of course, don't have any plans to do that." However, Kojima did reveal, "I already have a concept for another sequel. I am not going to make it myself, but if I passed it on to someone else, they could probably make it."

This wouldn't be the first time Kojima attempted to step back from one of his series, although it could be the first successful one, as the director wanted to hand off the reins for Metal Gear Solid 4. However, he returned to co-direct the game with Shuyo Murata after a massive fan outcry.



Hideo Kojima says "everyone would move out of the way" of GTA 6, but Death Stranding 2 is 95% complete, and its release date was decided a long time ago.