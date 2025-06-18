Prey director teases a sequel that could follow Predator: Badlands and Killer of Killers: "The third story, which I can’t speak to yet, is what would happen with Naru"

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has teased a potential sequel to his Predator spin-off – and it would involve human protagonist Naru, played by Amber Midthunder.

"I had a bunch of big ideas when I finished Prey, I would love to get to all of them," Trachtenberg told Fangoria. "There’s definitely a plan in mind, but the movie has to do well. So, we’ll see."

He added, "The third story, which I can’t speak to yet, is what would happen with Naru."

The Predator spin-off, released in 2022, is set in the 18th Century and follows Naru, a young Comanche woman, who must protect her tribe from a Predator as she tries to prove herself as a hunter. Although the movie didn't get a theatrical release, it had high streaming figures on Hulu and Disney Plus and was a hit with critics, too.

As for the other two stories that Trachtenberg mentioned, his new animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers recently hit Hulu and Disney Plus, and a live-action follow-up, Predator: Badlands, is on its way to the big screen later this year. Killer of Killers features a particularly intriguing Naru reference, too.

Killer of Killers spans three different periods of history (the Viking era, 17th Century Japan, and World War 2), while Badlands is set to take us to the distant future. Elle Fanning stars in the latter as Thia, a Weyland-Yutani android, who joins forces with Yautja outcast Dek (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), intent on proving himself to his clan.

Predator: Badlands arrives in theaters on November 7. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2025.