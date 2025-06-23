Barbarian director's new horror movie Weapons gets a bloody and tense new trailer featuring jump scares, demonic voices, and an angry Josh Brolin

A new trailer for Zach Cregger's Weapons has arrived, and it's just as creepy as the first – if not more.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, the voice of a young child explains that people die in mysterious ways in their hometown of Maybrook – which doesn't make it all that surprising that 17 children just mysteriously vanished one night. The missing children are all from one specific elementary school classroom, led by Ms. Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), and therefore making her a suspect in their disappearance. Justine explains that she's just as confused as hurt as all the parents are, but Archer Gaff (Josh Brolin) angrily demands she explain why it was only her students who went missing, and ends up launching an investigation of his own.

The new trailer was launched at the very end of a spooky livestream that was broadcast via the movie's in-universe website MaybrookMissing.com. In the livestream, two despondent, unmoving children sat around a dinner table as a woman fed them. At the end of the broadcast, one of the children grabbed a fork and stabbed himself in the face. We see this happen twice in the new trailer, followed by a demonic voice who repeatedly asks, "Are you watching? Are you watching?"

Creggers, who wrote and directed the successful horror Barbarian, also serves as writer and director for Weapons. The cast includes Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Antlers’ Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher.

Weapons is set to hit theaters on August 8. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.